WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve said
on Monday it did not object to new capital plans by Goldman
Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, after regulators said
the initial versions showed weaknesses in the banks' capital
planning processes.
The capital plans are part of the stress-testing regime
meant to determine how the biggest U.S. banks would fare in a
financial meltdown. Regulators began the tests after the
2007-2009 crisis.
In March, the Fed approved Goldman's and JPMorgan's plans to
buy back shares and pay dividends, but regulators told both
banks to fix flaws in how they determined capital payouts to
shareholders.