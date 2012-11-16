* Toughest scenario includes a slowdown in China
* Banks must submit capital plans by Jan. 7
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve
released on Thursday the economic scenarios, including a
hypothetical sharp slowdown in China, that the biggest banks
will use in the next round of stress tests to determine how they
would withstand a financial shock.
Regular stress tests are part of a more rigorous regime
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law. They
are designed to that ensure banks have enough capital cushions
and are not being overly aggressive in returning cash to
shareholders.
In the toughest of the three scenarios, banks would face a
severe recession in the United States, with the unemployment
rate spiking up to about 12 percent, and recessions in Europe
and Japan. The Fed said this is similar to last year's test.
In addition, a sharp weakening of economic activity in China
would spill over into the rest of developing Asia under the
severely adverse scenario this year, the Fed said.
Analysts said the test scenarios should come as no surprise
to banks.
"If the U.S. and China have a recession, so goes the world.
It's not unexpected," said Walter Young, a director with
Deloitte's governance, regulatory and risk strategies group.
"There's really no curveball thrown to the banks from the
Fed here."
In addition to testing for economic stress scenarios, six
big bank holding companies with significant trading activities
will be checked for their ability to withstand a specific global
market shock.
Those banks are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co.
The market shock scenario features a broad increase in
interest rates, particularly long-term rates, which would knock
down the value of bank holdings of investment grade bonds, such
as Treasury securities.
Unlike last year, banks will get one opportunity to adjust
plans to repurchase stock or boost dividends after the
regulator's initial assessment of the capital plan, the Fed said
last week.
Citigroup ran into trouble after last year's stress tests
when the Federal Reserve turned down its plan to return capital
to shareholders. The firm had been expected to be able to raise
its quarterly dividend.
Experts said banks now have a better sense of what the Fed
is looking for, and the chance to revise capital plans should
help banks avoid failing this time around.
"The Fed is going to have a much more open dialogue than
they have had in the past when it was just pass-fail," said Paul
Miller, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets. "I am not expecting
anybody to fail."
Young said regulators are giving banks a boost by offering
them a shot at revising their plans, but he said the Fed has
also asked for more documentation of the assumptions banks use
in their stress test models.
The Fed said it worked with the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to craft
the scenarios.
Banks with more than $50 billion in assets must conduct
tests this year. Smaller banks will have another
year.
The banks must submit their capital plans to regulators by
Jan. 7.