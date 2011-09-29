Sept 29 The U.S. securities regulator issued a "risk alert" on Thursday for trading through so-called sub-accounts, citing money laundering, insider trading and market manipulation as "significant concerns."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also listed account intrusions, unregistered broker-dealer activity, and excessive leverage as potential risks related to the "master/sub-account trading model," and suggested ways broker-dealers can prevent it.

Clients open master accounts to trade through their brokers, and can then divide them into sub-accounts for use by individual traders or groups of traders.

"In some instances, the sub-accounts may be divided to such an extent that the master account customer and the firm where the account is held might not know the identity of the traders in the sub-accounts," the SEC said.

The alert is the first of more planned by the SEC's examination staff, and aims to clarify how brokers should comply with a new "market access rule" that requires them to do pre-trade risk checks on orders. [ID:nN03293998]

Under the rule, checks for erroneous orders went into effect July 14, while checks for clients' credit and capital thresholds take effect Nov. 30.

Among the eight-point list of suggestions to monitor sub-accounts, the SEC said brokers can: obtain and regularly verify identities of traders, even using fingerprints; log and track incidents of attempted hacking; and monitor trading patterns.

The regulator said sub-accounts are legitimate, but warned they can be used for illegal activity. It did not specify any instances. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Bernard Orr)