Sept 29 The U.S. securities regulator issued a
"risk alert" on Thursday for trading through so-called
sub-accounts, citing money laundering, insider trading and
market manipulation as "significant concerns."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also listed
account intrusions, unregistered broker-dealer activity, and
excessive leverage as potential risks related to the
"master/sub-account trading model," and suggested ways
broker-dealers can prevent it.
Clients open master accounts to trade through their
brokers, and can then divide them into sub-accounts for use by
individual traders or groups of traders.
"In some instances, the sub-accounts may be divided to such
an extent that the master account customer and the firm where
the account is held might not know the identity of the traders
in the sub-accounts," the SEC said.
The alert is the first of more planned by the SEC's
examination staff, and aims to clarify how brokers should
comply with a new "market access rule" that requires them to do
pre-trade risk checks on orders. [ID:nN03293998]
Under the rule, checks for erroneous orders went into
effect July 14, while checks for clients' credit and capital
thresholds take effect Nov. 30.
Among the eight-point list of suggestions to monitor
sub-accounts, the SEC said brokers can: obtain and regularly
verify identities of traders, even using fingerprints; log and
track incidents of attempted hacking; and monitor trading
patterns.
The regulator said sub-accounts are legitimate, but warned
they can be used for illegal activity. It did not specify any
instances.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Bernard Orr)