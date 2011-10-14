* Bachus says Dodd-Frank is "dead weight" on economy

* Republicans ask super committee for Dodd-Frank changes

* Also seeks changes to public housing, mortgage mods

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are calling on the deficit reduction panel to consider curbs to the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul in a bid to boost the sputtering economy.

In a letter addressed to the congressional "super committee", 20 Republicans joined Chairman Spencer Bachus in urging consideration of a raft of Republican legislation to repeal or limit last year's Dodd-Frank oversight law.

"Congressional proponents of (Dodd-Frank) promised that it would 'increase investment and entrepreneurship, foster competitiveness, confidence in our financial sector, and robust growth in our economy,'" Bachus wrote in a letter on Friday.

"Yet some 15 months after Dodd-Frank was enacted, many small businesses are starved for customers and credit; unemployment has soared to more than 9 percent; and for far too many American families, economic security seems further away than ever."

The Dodd-Frank financial oversight law was passed to limit the type of excessive Wall Street risk taking that many blame for the financial crisis of 2007-2009.

It subjects big financial firms to stricter oversight, tries to bring transparency to the roughly $600 trillion global derivatives market, and puts restrictions on Wall Street pay, among other reforms.

Republicans have blasted Dodd-Frank as a regulatory overreach that has hindered the U.S. economic recovery.

The letter also recommends that the super committee -- headed by Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling and Democratic Senator Patty Murray -- cut or rein in spending on a number of federal programs, from public housing to mortgage modification programs.

It also advocates easing restrictions on capital raising by small businesses.

Bachus is particularly tough on Dodd-Frank derivatives regulations, which he says will put U.S. markets at a competitive disadvantage and could impose trillions of dollars in compliance costs.

He also slammed the billions of dollars of fees that he says will be imposed on the private sector as part of Dodd-Frank.

"This is a dead weight loss to the economy," Bachus writes. "None of these funds will be used to create jobs."

The letter attached 24 bills with a range of changes to Dodd-Frank and other laws, including exemptions for corporations that use derivatives, and a repeal of the entire Dodd-Frank act.

The 12-member super committee is facing a deadline of Nov. 23 to come up with at least $1.2 trillion in deficit reductions over the next decade.

(Editing by Bernard Orr)