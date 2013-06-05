WASHINGTON, June 5 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday approved a rule requiring that banks receiving federal
deposit insurance or access to the Fed's discount window should
spin off some of their swaps trading into separate arms, and
gave foreign banks with branches and agencies in the United
States up to two years to comply.
The Fed approved a rule to implement a provision of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law known as the swaps push-out. The requirement is
meant to prevent banks that receive federal assistance, such as
deposit insurance or access to the Fed's discount window, from
engaging in risky activity.
Regulators have said U.S. banks can ask for up to 24 months
to comply with the rules, which take effect on July 16. Foreign
banks called for similar treatment.
The Fed said it clarified the rules to ensure that uninsured
U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks would be treated the
same as insured U.S.-based depository institutions for the
purposes of the push-out provision.
That means they can apply for a transition period, the Fed
said. Regulators set up a process for state banks that are
members of the Federal Reserve system and uninsured state
branches or agencies of foreign banks to apply as well.
"We applaud the Federal Reserve's clarification that for the
purposes of the swaps push-out provision of Dodd-Frank,
uninsured U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks have
parity of treatment vis-à-vis U.S. insured depository
institutions," Sally Miller, chief executive of the Institute of
International Bankers, said in a statement.
"This clarification addresses a widely-acknowledged drafting
error in the original legislation."
The Fed's rule is an interim final rule, which means it is
subject to changes if necessary, regulators said. The Fed will
accept comments on the rule through Aug. 4.