April 18
April 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission voted 4-to-1 on Wednesday to approve its final rule
outlining the definitions of swap dealers and major swap
participants.
Here are the details:
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS OF A SWAP DEALER:
* Holds itself out as a dealer in swaps,
* Makes a market in swaps,
* Regularly enters into swaps with counterparties as an
ordinary course of business for its own account, or
* Engages in activity causing itself to be commonly known in
the trade as a dealer or market maker in swaps.
DE MINIMIS EXEMPTION FROM DEALER DEFINITION:
* An entity must meet both of the following criteria to
receive this exemption:
* During a phase-in period, the aggregate effective notional
amount, measured on a gross basis, of the swaps that the person
enters into over the previous 12 months in connection with
dealing activities must not exceed $8 billion. After the
phase-in period expires, regulators expect to decrease the
threshold to $3 billion.
* Aggregate gross notional amount of swaps with "special
entities" (including governmental entities) over the prior 12
months must not exceed $25 million during either phase-in or
final periods.
* TIMING: Two-and-a-half years after data starts to be
reported to swap data repositories, CFTC staff will prepare a
study of the swap markets. Nine months after the study, the CFTC
may put in place the $3 billion threshold or propose new rules
to change the threshold.
If the CFTC does not take action five years after data
starts being reported to swap data repositories, the $3 billion
threshold will automatically kick in.
HEDGING EXCLUSION
* The determination of whether an entity is a swap dealer
excludes swaps that it enters into for the purpose of offsetting
or mitigating risk.
EXCLUSION OF SWAPS IN CONNECTION WITH BANK LOANS
* The rule excludes swaps that are connected to loans
originated for a customer by an insured depository institution.
* Swap must be entered into within 90 days before or 180 days
after the date of the loan agreement, among other restrictions.
EXCLUSION OF SWAPS BETWEEN AFFILIATES
* The determination of whether a person is a swap dealer
excludes swaps between majority-owned affiliates, and swaps
between a cooperative and its members, including agricultural
and financial cooperative institutions.
DEFINITION OF MAJOR SWAP PARTICIPANT
* Meets any one of the following criteria:
* An entity that maintains a "substantial position" in any
of the major swap categories, excluding positions held for
hedging or mitigating commercial risk and positions maintained
by certain employee benefit plans,
* An entity whose outstanding swaps create "substantial
counterparty exposure that could have serious adverse effects on
the financial stability of the United States banking system or
financial markets," or
* Any "financial entity" that is "highly leveraged relative
to the amount of capital such entity holds and that is not
subject to capital requirements established by an appropriate
Federal banking agency" and that maintains a "substantial
position" in any of the major swap categories.
DEFINITION OF SUBSTANTIAL POSITION
* The rules lay out two tests that can be used to determine
if a firm maintains a "substantial position" in swaps.
* TEST 1: The firm would need to have a daily average
uncollateralized exposure of $1 billion (or $3 billion for the
rate-swaps category).
* TEST 2: The firm would need to have $2 billion in daily
average current uncollateralized exposure, plus potential future
exposure (the threshold for rate swaps would be $6 billion).
* Test lays out a method to be used by firms for calculating
their "potential future exposure."
DEFINITION OF SUBSTANTIAL COUNTERPARTY EXPOSURE
* For a person's swap positions to pose "substantial
counterparty exposure," the final rules require positions that
present a current uncollateralized exposure of $5 billion or
more, or a sum of current uncollateralized exposure plus
potential future exposure of $8 billion or more.
DEFINITION OF "HIGHLY LEVERAGED"
* The final rules adopt a ratio of total liabilities to
equity of 12 to 1.
