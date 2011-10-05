* Lawmakers urge regulators to work with other countries
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The top two congressional
Democrats on financial issues told regulators on Tuesday that
new rules governing the $600 trillion derivatives markets could
put U.S. companies at a disadvantage.
Representative Barney Frank and Senate Banking Committee
Chairman Tim Johnson wrote U.S. regulators that they should
coordinate with regulators in other countries before moving
forward with certain aspects of new derivatives rules.
"U.S. regulators should work with other international
regulators to seek broad harmonization of appropriately tough
and effective standards," the two lawmakers wrote in a letter
dated Oct. 4. "This can be accomplished by an appropriate
staging of the adoption or implementation our rules abroad."
The letter was addressed to the heads of the Federal
Reserve, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp.
In their letter Frank and Johnson singled out new margin
requirements for end users and major swap dealers, which
include JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N),
Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N).
U.S. banks as well as some lawmakers have complained that
this new margin rule will put U.S. banks at a disadvantage
against their foreign competitors.
The idea is that banks and speculative traders should have
to post collateral when engaging in risky, customized
derivative trades that could sour and harm the financial
system.
But the banks and sympathetic lawmakers have complained
that non-U.S. subsidiaries of U.S. companies that do business
with foreign institutions would be subject to the rule while
non-U.S. banks doing business with the same firms would not.
The margin requirement is part of last year's Dodd-Frank
financial reform law that lays out broad changes to the
over-the-counter derivatives market of roughly $600 trillion.
"We are concerned that the proposed imposition of margin
requirements, in addition to provisions related to clearing,
trading, registration, and the treatment of foreign
subsidiaries of U.S. institutions, all raise questions about
the consistency with Congressional intent regarding"
derivatives reform, Johnson and Frank wrote.
