* House Financial Services passes bills to rein in CFTC

* Bills ease swap reform burdens for corporations

* Bills bipartisan, but face tough road in Senate

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 Three bipartisan bills to limit the U.S. futures regulator's broad new authority over swaps moved forward on Wednesday, despite an uncertain future in the Senate.

The House Financial Services Committee advanced measures to keep swap reforms from greatly increasing the cost for corporations to hedge risk and to limit the ability of regulators to overhaul how swaps trades are executed.

The bills would constrain the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as it writes rules to oversee the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.

That oversight is mandated by last year's Dodd-Frank law, which aimed to rein in the excessive risk taking on Wall Street that nearly toppled the financial system in 2008. It includes tougher banking regulations, a new consumer protection bureau and heightened scrutiny of the opaque derivatives market.

But many House Republicans and others say harsh new swaps rules could stifle growth at a time of high unemployment, limit market liquidity and discourage the very sort of hedging that promotes financial stability - Dodd-Frank's ultimate goal.

"This bill would ... ensure that regulators do not attempt to exercise authorities that they clearly do not have and were not granted by Congress, especially in ways that could harm the economy by diverting working capital from constructive uses such as promoting economic growth and job creation," said New York Republican Representative Michael Grimm.

His bill would exempt commercial "end users" - such as utilities, manufacturers and airlines - from posting margin, or cash reserves, on swaps.

Another bill sponsored by Ohio Republican Representative Steve Stivers would shield swaps between affiliates within the same company from Dodd-Frank regulations.

That bill passed with new guarantees the Federal Reserve and other regulators would not lose oversight authorities.

The third bill - proposed by New Jersey Republican Representative Scott Garrett - would prevent the SEC and CFTC from banning voice trade execution, delaying bids, or requiring a minimum number of participants to respond to price quote requests.

"This bill will ensure that one of the most egregious examples of regulatory overreach in implementing Dodd-Frank does not become a reality, and thus, a drag on American job creation," Garrett said in a statement after the bill was passed.

All three measures have democratic co-sponsors .

The huge swaps exposures of troubled investment firms, such as Lehman Brothers and insurer AIG, greatly aggravated the 2007-2009 crisis that led to massive taxpayer bailouts of Wall Street.

All three bills must now pass through the House Committee on Agriculture, before moving to a full House vote. None yet have a companion bill in the Senate. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Andre Grenon)