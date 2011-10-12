* Agencies differ on request for quote plans

* CFTC recommended five RFQs; SEC recommended one

* SEC able to review industry comment letters -official

By Jonathan Spicer

CHICAGO, Oct 12 A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said he hoped that his agency's plan to require swaps traders to send only one request for quote (RFQ) was an improvement on an earlier plan by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for five RFQs.

Craig Lewis, chief economist and head of the SEC's risk, strategy and financial innovation division, said on Wednesday that the agency's proposal -- made after the CFTC's -- in part reflected industry concerns that five RFQs would hurt the market.

"What you're seeing there is that those type of issues evolve when one agency leads and the other gets to observe to a certain extent what's happening, and the comments that come out after the fact," Lewis said at a Futures Industry Association conference here.

In the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, lawmakers asked the SEC and the CFTC to come up with rules for the new venues that will handle trading of much of the world's derivatives. They want to safeguard investors and crack down on the derivatives seen as having exacerbated the crisis.

The SEC is responsible for writing rules for securities-based swaps while the CFTC is responsible for the rest, which is a far larger market.

Hedge funds and others have warned that forcing the venues to send RFQs to at least five dealers before any trade is made will expose investors' intentions to too many sets of eyes and will end up giving them worse prices.

A minimum of one RFQ, as the SEC recommended, is closer to what is done now in private over-the-counter swaps markets.

"The CFTC led on that. And in response I think partially to what we were seeing as valid concerns, our rule reflected a slightly different take," said Lewis, a former Vanderbilt University professor.

"So there is an evolutionary process in the rule writing. And since we're in the same space in a lot of these rules, we're going to be able to in some sense reach what is hopefully an improvement."

Earlier this month, CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler highlighted RFQs as one of the focuses as his agency studies differences with the SEC and drafts its final rules. [ID:nN1E79218F] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jan Paschal)