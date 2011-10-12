* Agencies differ on request for quote plans
* CFTC recommended five RFQs; SEC recommended one
* SEC able to review industry comment letters -official
By Jonathan Spicer
CHICAGO, Oct 12 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission official said he hoped that his agency's plan to
require swaps traders to send only one request for quote (RFQ)
was an improvement on an earlier plan by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission for five RFQs.
Craig Lewis, chief economist and head of the SEC's risk,
strategy and financial innovation division, said on Wednesday
that the agency's proposal -- made after the CFTC's -- in part
reflected industry concerns that five RFQs would hurt the
market.
"What you're seeing there is that those type of issues
evolve when one agency leads and the other gets to observe to
a certain extent what's happening, and the comments that come
out after the fact," Lewis said at a Futures Industry
Association conference here.
In the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, lawmakers
asked the SEC and the CFTC to come up with rules for the new
venues that will handle trading of much of the world's
derivatives. They want to safeguard investors and crack down
on the derivatives seen as having exacerbated the crisis.
The SEC is responsible for writing rules for
securities-based swaps while the CFTC is responsible for the
rest, which is a far larger market.
Hedge funds and others have warned that forcing the venues
to send RFQs to at least five dealers before any trade is made
will expose investors' intentions to too many sets of eyes and
will end up giving them worse prices.
A minimum of one RFQ, as the SEC recommended, is closer to
what is done now in private over-the-counter swaps markets.
"The CFTC led on that. And in response I think partially
to what we were seeing as valid concerns, our rule reflected a
slightly different take," said Lewis, a former Vanderbilt
University professor.
"So there is an evolutionary process in the rule writing.
And since we're in the same space in a lot of these rules,
we're going to be able to in some sense reach what is
hopefully an improvement."
Earlier this month, CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler highlighted
RFQs as one of the focuses as his agency studies differences
with the SEC and drafts its final rules. [ID:nN1E79218F]
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jan Paschal)