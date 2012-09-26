By Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. banking regulators have
further delayed rules for swap dealers to hold more capital and
collateral when trading in riskier over-the-counter derivatives
to allow consideration of an international paper released in
July.
The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and two other
finance regulators said on Wednesday they would give market
participants until Nov. 26 to make comments on the global
regulators' proposal.
"The agencies believe it is appropriate to reopen the
comment period for the proposed margin rule in order to give
interested persons additional time to analyze the proposed
margin rule in light of the consultative document," the U.S.
regulators said in a statement.
The proposed rules are a key pillar of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law designed to bring more transparency to
the nearly $650 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.
The rules are intended to boost oversight and limit risk in
the swaps market, which played a significant role in the
2007-2009 financial crisis. Lack of awareness of swaps exposure
at failed investment firm Lehman Brothers and insurer American
International Group aggravated the crisis.
The five agencies' proposed rules would require swap dealers
such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to put up
collateral and hold more capital against swaps that have not
been sent through clearinghouses, which guarantee trades.
The three banking agencies, plus the Federal Housing Finance
Agency and the Farm Credit Administration, first proposed swaps
rules in the spring of 2011 and the initial comment period
closed in July of last year.
Coordinating with international regulators on new rules so
that U.S. firms are not at a disadvantage has been one of the
most contentious issues as regulators hash out requirements for
the swaps market.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has said that
regulators could have to rethink derivatives rules if
international regulators do not reach an agreement on margin
requirements.
The proposal released this summer by the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision and the International Organization of
Securities Commissions suggested a standardized margin
requirement of between 2 and 15 percent of the size of the
trade, depending on the type of asset, as well as its maturity.
Industry members have until Friday to comment on that
report.
Another U.S. regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, already gave industry more time for comments on its
version of swaps rules.
Industry groups have complained that swaps rules from the
CFTC, which regulates derivatives, differed from the proposal by
the Fed, FDIC, OCC, FHFA and FCA.
The other U.S. agency responsible for crafting swaps rules,
the Securities and Exchange Commission, has not yet issued a
proposal.