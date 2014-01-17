WASHINGTON Jan 17 U.S. appeals judges appeared
on Friday to side with the Federal Reserve over a group of
retailers who are disputing the level of fees set by the Fed on
the use of debit cards.
Businesses pay "swipe fees" to banks when customers use
debit cards to purchase goods or services to cover the costs of
offering the cards. At the instruction of Congress, the Fed in
2011 limited those fees, and settled on 21 cents per
transaction.
A U.S. district court agreed with the merchants that the
agency set the cap higher than lawmakers intended and threw out
the Fed's fee limits last year. The Fed appealed the ruling.
The three-member appeals panel on Friday pushed back against
the retailers' argument that the Fed's fee cap could only
incorporate certain costs to banks that were identified by
Congress.
"You're climbing a really steep hill...none of us buy that,"
Judge Harry Edwards said to Shannen Coffin, an attorney with
Steptoe & Johnson who was representing the retailers. The
appeals panel did appear open to discussing whether each of the
particular costs included by the Fed was appropriate.
At issue is a section of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that
directs the Fed to limit swipe fees, also known as interchange
fees. Visa, MasterCard and other card networks set
the levels, which averaged about 44 cents per transaction before
Congress intervened.
Lawmakers hoped lower fees would trickle down to benefit
consumers in the form of lower prices. They wanted the limits to
account for reasonable costs of debit cards, but to exclude any
costs that were not tied to specific debit transactions.
The Fed decided labor, software, network processing fees and
allowances for fraud losses were relevant costs under the
wording of Dodd-Frank and, in 2011, set the limit at 21 cents.
The National Retail Federation, National Restaurant
Association and other groups sued in November 2011, arguing that
those costs went beyond what was allowed under Dodd-Frank.
Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia in July 2013 ordered the Fed to lower the
fee cap. He said the Fed was "inappropriately inflating all
debit card transaction fees by billions of dollars."
He allowed the Fed's current limit to remain in place while
the agency appealed his ruling. The sides appeared before the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on
Friday.
The lawsuit also involves a Fed rule related to networks
that process debit card transactions. Retailers say the Fed did
not do enough to promote competition among those networks, as
required by Dodd-Frank.
But most of the hour-long session on Friday focused on the
swipe fees. The appeals panel asked Katherine Wheatley, the
Fed's associate general counsel, how the agency determined which
costs it could consider. For instance, Judge David Tatel pointed
out, the Fed did not include corporate overhead.
"Help me understand how the board distinguished between
those it included and those it didn't," Tatel said.
Wheatley said the agency included only costs it could tie
directly to debit card transactions.