* Bill to extend TAG program fails in procedural vote
* Republicans say program unnecessary in post-crisis world
* Small banks support program; cite sluggish economy
By Emily Stephenson
Dec 13 Efforts by small banks to protect a
financial crisis-era deposit insurance program suffered a
significant setback on Thursday when a bill to extend the
program failed to survive a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate.
The Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG) program insures bank
deposits above the $250,000 normally covered by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp in checking accounts that do not collect
interest. It is set to expire at the end of the year.
Lobbyists for small banks have argued that letting the
program end would lead U.S. companies to pull funds from bank
accounts and invest elsewhere, roiling community banks that are
still grappling with the sluggish economic recovery.
The bill, sponsored by Majority Leader Harry Reid, would
have extended the program for two more years. But it failed to
garner the 60 votes needed to overcome a procedural challenge
raised by Republican senators.
The blow means it is increasingly likely TAG will expire at
the end of the year.
Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have
said the program should end. Bank lobbyists had hoped a strong
Senate vote to extend the program would be enough to sway House
leaders.
Senate Republicans said on Thursday that the extra deposit
insurance is no longer needed several years after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Financial regulators created TAG in 2008 to reassure
depositors and induce them not to pull their cash from their
bank accounts. Lawmakers gave the program an extra two years as
part of the Dodd-Frank law.
Large business accounts hold about $1.5 trillion insured by
TAG, according to FDIC data. If the coverage lapses, supporters
have said, businesses may view Treasury bills, money market
accounts or other options as safer places to park cash.
In addition to bank groups, a number of local chambers of
commerce, retail associations and other trade groups have
supported renewal of TAG for another two years.
But big banks have said they no longer need the extra
coverage. And other critics argue that TAG was always meant to
be temporary.
Republicans said Senate Democratic leaders were pushing for
the program to appease banks that had been hurt by the
Democrat-backed 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
"The only reason we're doing it this way is because my
friends on the other side of the aisle know that the provisions
in Dodd-Frank are hurting community bankers and they're trying
to throw out a bone," said Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee
Republican and member of the Senate Banking Committee.
Republicans forced a procedural vote on the bill by saying
it violated spending limits set in a 2011 law. Fifty senators
voted to waive the rules, falling short of the 60-vote threshold
needed to overcome the challenge.
Supporters still may try to extend the extra insurance by
including it in another bill, perhaps as part of a deficit
reduction package. That was the route bank lobbyists hoped the
House would take to approve the extension.
Frank Keating, president of the American Bankers
Association, said small businesses would benefit from the TAG
program but that banks were prepared to operate without it.
"Banks already have been communicating about the possible
expiration of TAG and will work with their business customers to
demonstrate the safety of their deposits," Keating said in a
statement after the vote.
FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg has said banks are in a
strong enough position to weather the end of the extra deposit
insurance.