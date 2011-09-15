* Tarullo says big-bank benefit needs to be studied more

* Tarullo outlines Fed's policy on reviewing mergers

* Fed reviewing Capital One purchase of ING

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday questioned the economic benefits of mega banks and other large financial companies.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said currently there is limited evidence to show that big financial firms produce "economies of scale" beyond services related to processing payments such as debit and credit card purchases.

Tarullo told a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve on Thursday that the issue needs to be further studied.

"Generally, though, even where intuition suggests economies in some other areas -- such as the breadth of securities distribution networks and the ability to provide all forms of financing in significant amounts -- evidence for the existence of such economies is limited and mixed," he said.

Tarullo said the new regulatory regime laid out in last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law only increases the importance of understanding "the social utility of the largest, most complex financial firms."

Dodd-Frank requires the Fed to draw up rules for better supervising the largest U.S. banks and other financial firms.

In his speech Tarullo also highlighted a section of the law that requires the Fed to consider the systemic risk implications of any mergers between financial firms.

In a first test of that provision, the Fed is weighing whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N) proposed acquisition of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank ING Direct.

Next week the Fed is set to hold a public hearing on the deal, which would create the 7th-largest U.S. bank, according to SNL Financial, a financial services data firm.

Tarullo laid out his interpretation of the Fed's responsibilities when reviewing mergers, without specifically mentioning the deal, and noted that Dodd-Frank did not instruct the Fed to reject a deal simply because it would pose a greater risk to financial stability.

"Instead, it appears we have been instructed to add any increased systemic risk to the list of adverse effects that could result from the merger and then determine whether the benefits to the public of the acquisition outweigh these adverse effects," Tarullo said.

Some consumer groups have has pressured the Fed to closely scrutinize the systemic risk posed by the deal.

Capital One has said no such risk would result and have noted that even after the deal the bank would be far smaller then the largest U.S. banks.

(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Richard Chang)