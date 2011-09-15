* Tarullo says big-bank benefit needs to be studied more

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday questioned the economic benefits of mega banks and other large financial companies.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said currently there is limited evidence to show that big financial firms produce "economies of scale" beyond services related to processing payments such as debit and credit card purchases.

Big banks have been lobbying against global reforms -- such as capital surcharges -- that would make it more expensive for firms that are large and complex. They argue that they should not be punished for their size, and that large corporations need large banks.

Tarullo's comments also came as the Fed weighs whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N) proposed $9 billion acquisition of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank ING Direct. [ID:nN16217142]

Some consumer groups have pressured the Fed to scrutinize the systemic risk posed by the deal.

Tarullo told a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve on Thursday that the economies of scale issue needs to be studied further.

"Generally, though, even where intuition suggests economies in some other areas -- such as the breadth of securities distribution networks and the ability to provide all forms of financing in significant amounts -- evidence for the existence of such economies is limited and mixed," he said.

Tarullo said the new regulatory regime laid out in last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law only increases the importance of understanding "the social utility of the largest, most complex financial firms."

Dodd-Frank requires the Fed to draw up rules for better supervising the largest U.S. banks and other financial firms.

In his speech Tarullo also highlighted a section of the law that requires the Fed to consider the systemic risk implications of any mergers between financial firms.

The Fed's contemplation of the Capital One-ING online banking merger is the first test of that provision.

Next week the Fed is set to hold a public hearing on the deal, which would create the seventh-largest U.S. bank, according to SNL Financial, a financial services data firm.

Tarullo laid out his interpretation of the Fed's responsibilities when reviewing mergers, without specifically mentioning the Capital One deal, and noted that Dodd-Frank did not instruct the Fed to reject a deal simply because it would pose a greater risk to financial stability.

"Instead, it appears we have been instructed to add any increased systemic risk to the list of adverse effects that could result from the merger and then determine whether the benefits to the public of the acquisition outweigh these adverse effects," Tarullo said.

Capital One has said the proposed ING online bank deal poses no systemic risk, and has noted that even after the deal the bank would be far smaller then the largest U.S. banks.

Big bank executives have fought back against calls to shrink large financial institutions. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), the second-largest U.S. bank, used his annual letter to shareholders last year to blast the "demonization" of large banks and corporations.

He said large companies such as Ford Motor Co (F.N), Boeing Co (BA.N) and Google Inc (GOOG.O), and municipalities need banking partners with sufficiently large balance sheets to finance global transactions and offer a range of financial products.

In his speech, Tarullo did not discount the benefits large financial institutions can provide but suggested there is a limit.

"It is possible that a firm would need to be quite large and diversified to achieve these economies, but still not as large and diversified as some of today's firms have become," he said.

The Clearing House, which represents Bank of America (BAC.N), JPMorgan and other banks, plans to release a study next week promoting the benefits of large banks.

The study argues that large banks help the economy by offering products smaller institutions do not, fostering innovation in financial products and by achieving economies of scale that can make products cheaper, according to a copy of the executive summary obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)