(Adds background on market, detail on expected report)

By Karen Brettell and Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK Feb 9 An industry committee formed by the New York Federal Reserve to devise ways to reduce systemic risks in the $1.67 trillion repurchase agreement market is set to announce another delay in revamping the market, a disappointment for regulators.

The task force's final report is expected as early as Wednesday, a source said on Thursday. But the task force failed to show how to apply a cap on credit exposures at clearing banks or fully implement effective risk management procedures, nor did it set a plan for the orderly liquidation of collateral in a time of crisis, said two people familiar with the matter.

Repos are a prime source of bank funding and are backed by assets such as Treasuries.

The task force is, however, expected to set out a new timetable for the main clearing banks in the tri-party repo market - JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp - to reduce credit exposures to trading partners, a key cause of the 2008 financial crisis. In tri-party trades JPMorgan or BNY Mellon stand between trades and arrange for the settlement of the loans and manage the collateral behind them.

Representatives at the banks declined to comment, as did the New York Fed.

Reform of the tri-party market is seen as among the most vital measures needed to reduce systemic risks in financial markets. The market was blamed by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and others as one of the leading causes of the 2008 financial crisis and the collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers.

Any ultimate reforms could reduce availability of short-term credit or make it more expensive for banks to finance asset purchases, though no changes are expected for some time.

A Fed white paper in 2010 flagged three weaknesses in the market: the massive extension of credit by the two main clearing banks; inadequate risk management practices; and the lack of plans relating to the orderly liquidation of assets backing loans.

The Fed-sponsored task force includes the two clearing banks as well as all large dealers, Fannie Mae, large fund managers and industry groups. It initially aimed to recommend changes in October but found that reforms implemented up until then had not been as effective as first hoped in removing credit risks.

It "hasn't gotten us to the point where we were able to take out the intraday credit as fully and as completely as the original report had recommended," one person involved said.

It will take a "more fundamental reengineering of the process than might have initially been envisioned, so you could imagine that that means more work," said another source.

The New York Fed, which regulates primary dealers and handles the U.S. central bank's open market activities, is expected to issue a response to the report, likely focusing on risk management and liquidation, though it is not expected to force any immediate changes to market practices, one of the sources said.

Fed officials have expressed some frustration with the delay in reforms. They also realize that an overhaul is a complex project, and they don't want to impede liquidity, as the market is used for the central bank's monetary policy.

The extension of intraday credit by the clearing banks helps smooth the process of matching loans and collateral against the various accounts, so the task of removing credit without disrupting the flow of trading is tricky.

New York Fed President William Dudley warned in a speech in September that regulators may have to impose changes if the industry recommendations take too long.

"Experience suggests that it is not easy for market participants to agree on measures that enhance financial stability when this goal conflicts with the commercial and business interests," he said. "If the private sector falls short in this instance, public authorities may need to intervene and impose more forceful regulatory solutions."

The Fed had to step in to facilitate the purchase of Bear Stearns by JPMorgan in 2008 after JPMorgan held back repo funding from the firm, which lead to Bear Stearns's collapse and threatened a chain of defaults that could have spread to JPMorgan itself.

Now, further reforms will need to be made to the systems at JPMorgan and BNY, which dominate the triparty market, and at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp, which runs a platform for banks to trade and settle repo trades between each other.

A spokesperson for the DTCC declined comment.

If the Fed were to lose patience with the pace of reform it could create incentives that further reduce bank reliance on the short-dated funds and could make it less attractive to borrow in repo markets against riskier securities.

One of the sources added that the market may shrink over time and the cost of financing assets through repo may increase, though regulators are not targeting reductions in repo trading.

The market has declined by more than $1 trillion from $2.8 trillion before the 2008 crisis. (Reporting by Karen Brettell and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Leslie Adler and Padraic Cassidy)