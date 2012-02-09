NEW YORK Feb 9 An industry committee formed by the New York Federal Reserve to devise ways to reduce systemic risks in the $1.67 trillion repurchase agreement market is set to announce another delay in revamping the market, a disappointment for regulators.

The taskforce's final report is expected as early as Wednesday, a source said on Thursday. But it failed to show how to apply a cap on credit exposures at clearing banks or fully implement effective risk management procedures, nor did it set a plan for the orderly liquidation of collateral in a time of crisis, said two people familiar with the matter.

The taskforce is, however, expected to set out a new timetable for the main clearing banks in the triparty repo market, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, to reduce credit exposures to trading partners, a key cause of the 2008 financial crisis.

Repos are a prime source of bank funding and are backed by assets such as Treasuries. In tri-party trades JPMorgan or BNY Mellon stand between trades and arrange for the settlement of the loans and manage the collateral behind them.

