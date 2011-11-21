* FSA's Turner latest to challenge zero-risk weighting rule

* Turner outlines plan for two-tier government debt market

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Banks holding euro zone government bonds should have bigger capital buffers as part of a wider solution to the single currency area's debt crisis, Britain's top market regulator said.

Financial Services Authority chairman Adair Turner said on Monday euro zone bonds were a "subsidiary" debt as countries cannot print money as a last resort to ensure repayment, unlike with fully sovereign issuers like Britain and the United States.

"Any long-term stable euro zone system will, therefore, have to include some constraints over subsidiary sovereign debt issuance, achieved either politically or via the market, or more likely via both," Turner told the Centre for Financial Studies.

"And that would imply that the current favouritism towards sovereign debt, inherent in prudential capital liquidity requirements and in central bank collateral rules, should in future apply only to fully sovereign debt, and either not apply at all or to a far lesser extent to subsidiary sovereign debt," Turner said.

A solution for the euro zone would also include issuance of euro bonds that includes a cap on the total amount as this would then allow the European Central Bank to pursue "quantitative easing" or printing money, Turner said.

He was the latest top regulator to question current zero-risk weightings on sovereign debt and, as a senior member of the world's Financial Stability Board regulatory task force, his views will have influence.

Currently, banks do not have to set aside capital buffers to cover holdings of sovereign debt denominated in a country's own currency, even though in the euro zone credit ratings on some debt like Greece have been heavily downgraded.

New liquidity buffers for banks and collateral rules at central banks also favour use of sovereign debt, all of which has encouraged banks to stock up.

"Sovereign debt is a very particular form of debt and subsidiary sovereign debt quite different from full sovereign debt. The euro zone construct was flawed because of a failure to face that fact," Turner said.

Pressure is building to scrap the zero-risk weighting on sovereign debt when it comes to calculating bank safety buffers.

Last week the EU's financial services chief Michel Barnier called for a rethink starting at the global level. Some EU lawmakers want faster changes, and plan to amend a draft EU bank capital law now at the approval stage. (Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)