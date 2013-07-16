By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, July 16
to force foreign banks to hold more capital should be part of
talks about a free trade agreement between the United States and
the European Union, a top EU official said.
Michel Barnier, the 27-nation bloc's regulation
commissioner, said a comparison between EU and U.S. rules that
prohibit banks from gambling with their own money should also be
on the agenda of the talks.
The two sides have agreed to include the rules for access to
their markets by foreign companies in the trade talks, but not
the wider and more contentious issue of financial regulation.
"The difference is to know whether we have one channel for
negotiations, or two. And if there is a single channel, things
will be deeper, more global and faster," Barnier told a lunch
with journalists on Tuesday.
Talks on the landmark free-trade agreement between the two
blocs - the world's largest trade and investment partners - got
off to a good start, U.S. and EU officials said last week. The
two sides aim to reach a deal by late 2014.
Barnier met U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew this week, U.S.
Trade Representative Michael Froman, Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White, as well as a number of
politicians dealing with banking regulation.
He has lashed out against a new Federal Reserve rule that
forces foreign banks units to allocate more capital, which he
has said could sow discord among supervisors and lead to
retaliation abroad.
The EU push to include the rule - which one of Barnier's
staffers called an "obvious potential area of conflict" - into
the trade talks is at odds with the U.S. position of keeping the
two discussions separate.
When meeting Barnier, "Lew emphasized that prudential and
financial regulatory cooperation should continue in existing and
appropriate global fora," according to a readout of the meeting
by a U.S. Treasury official.
But Barnier continues to push for including financial
regulation with market access under the trade talks.
"There's no question of having such an agreement on access
without having a regulatory level playing field. This would make
no sense at all," Barnier said at the lunch.
Barnier last week struck a deal with the top U.S.
derivatives regulator on how to treat foreign companies in their
respective regions, which he said was a good example of how such
complex issues should be dealt with.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)