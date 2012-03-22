* Fed's Tarullo says real chance won't meet July deadline
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. banks may get
breathing room on the Volcker rule's looming crackdown on
proprietary trading, after a Federal Reserve official pledged to
ease firms into compliance and Representative Barney Frank asked
regulators to scrap their original proposal in favor of a
simpler approach.
U.S. regulators have said they will likely miss a July
deadline to finalize the controversial trading ban that
threatens to limit Wall Street's profit potential.
Banks have raised concerns that if a rule is not ready by
July 21, when the controversial trading restriction takes effect
under law, there could be disruptions in markets because of a
lack of clarity on how to comply with the crackdown.
They have also complained regulators' first proposal was too
complex and simply unworkable.
"There is obviously a real possibility that we don't meet
the July 21st date," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo told a Senate
Banking Committee hearing.
"If we are not going to, I think it is incumbent on all the
regulators to provide some guidance for firms to let them know
exactly what the expectations will be and not let this hang out
there as an unknown, and I think we should be able to do that if
needed," he said.
Separately, Frank, a co-author of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, called on regulators to issue a
simplified version of the Volcker rule by Sept. 3.
He argued that the initial proposal released in October was
"far too complex."
Frank, in a statement, also said regulators should issue
clear guidance on what they expect from banks in the period of
time between the July deadline and when the final rule is
released.
The Volcker rule, included in the Dodd-Frank law, bans banks
from trading with their own funds and greatly limits their
ability to invest in hedge and private equity funds.
The idea is to limit excessive risk-taking by banks that
enjoy government backstops such as deposit insurance and access
to Fed loans.
The Volcker rule is expected to have the most impact on Wall
Street firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Morgan Stanley that have made significant profits betting
with their own money.
Regulators' October proposal was roughly 300 pages, with
hundreds of questions for public comment, indicating the final
version could look significantly different.
Supporters of the trading restrictions have blamed Wall
Street lobbyists for making a simple premise more complex when
they convinced lawmakers to add exemptions and other changes
meant to dull the crackdown's impact.
Frank, however, said the complexity has become problematic
as regulators try to find an answer to every quibble.
"The agencies tried to accommodate a variety of views on the
implementation but the results reflected in the proposed rule
are far too complex, and the final rules should be simplified
significantly," he said in a statement.
Frank urged regulators and banks to take a step back and use
a two-year transition period laid out in the law to "learn from
actual experience and make appropriate adjustments in the
enforcement regime."
Frank is the top Democrat on the House Financial Services
Committee, and he is retiring from Congress at the end of the
year.
TRANSITION PERIOD
Banks want more than assurances of guidance if the deadline
is missed. On Thursday, Republican Senator Mike Crapo introduced
legislation along with two other Republicans and three Democrats
that would delay implementation of the Volcker rule until
release of a final rule.
But Tarullo told Crapo he did not think legislation was
needed.
Tarullo said the guidance should be enough and said the Fed
can also provide more clarity on what regulators will expect
during the two-year transition period as well.
"I think we can deal with both issues here without
legislation and we will try to go ahead and do so," Tarullo
said.
AVOIDING U.S. RULES
Tarullo also told the committee that the Fed will look at
how foreign banks in the United States are regulated after
Deutsche Bank AG changed the legal status of its main
U.S. subsidiary in order to avoid injecting billions of dollars
of capital into the unit.
When asked whether Deutsche's decision would have an impact
on the health of the financial system, Tarullo said he thought
the Fed would need to respond.
"The development to which you just alluded has certainly
affected my thinking of how we do structured regulation of
foreign bank organizations, and I think we will need to respond
to that," Tarullo said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
