By Emily Stephenson and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. banks will no longer be
able to make big trading bets with their own money after
regulators finalized on Tuesday a rule shutting down what was a
hugely profitable business for Wall Street before the credit
crisis.
The measure known as the Volcker rule was a late addition to
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and seeks to ensure
that banks can't make speculative trades that are so large and
risky that they threaten individual firms or the wider financial
system.
Banks had hoped to substantially soften the rule, but
JPMorgan's $6 billion trading loss in 2012, dubbed the
"London Whale" because of the huge positions the bank took in
credit markets, motivated regulators to devise a tough version.
After more than two years crafting the complex reform, five
regulatory agencies signed off on the roughly 900-page rule with
new narrower exemptions for legitimate trades.
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker had promoted
the restriction on proprietary trading as a simple measure to
reduce risk, and U.S. officials acknowledged the final version
was not as streamlined as they had hoped.
Banks said they were still poring over the details, but did
not immediately expect to make further major changes to their
operations. Large banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley have already wound down parts of their trading
desks in anticipation of the rule.
But experts said the reform could still erode revenues,
depending on how forcefully regulators police banks to make sure
they are not trying to mask speculative bets as permissible
trades.
"At some point someone is going to have to write up a manual
for examiners on what to look for and ... how to enforce that
stuff. That's going to be a really important document," said
Bradley Sabel, a lawyer at Shearman and Sterling.
Another outstanding question is whether banking groups will
mount a legal challenge. Wall Street banks have long warned that
an overly restrictive rule could damage market liquidity and
limit their ability to hedge against risks.
Better Markets, a Washington-based group critical of large
banks, reacted positively to the final rule, calling it a "major
defeat for Wall Street."
Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said
at a conference on Tuesday that it cost his bank up to $500
million of revenue per quarter when it exited the trading
activity banned under the Volcker rule.
But he said the final text should not force the bank to make
any further significant adjustments. "I don't think it changes
anything dramatically," Moynihan said.
The Volcker rule applies only to banks that have access to
the Federal Reserve's discount window or other government
backstops. Financial firms that do not have access, such as
Jefferies, can continue to own hedge funds or engage in
proprietary trading.
LEGITIMATE TRADES
U.S. regulators have struggled for years to agree on a text
that, while prohibiting risky activities, would still allow
banks to take on risk on behalf of clients as market-makers, to
hedge risk, or when underwriting securities. Banks have argued
these functions are critical to markets.
The proposal released in October 2011 was vague and included
more than 350 questions, including on how to create bright lines
between legitimate trades and proprietary trades.
In a blow to banks, regulators strictly limited portfolio
hedging, a practice in which banks entered all kinds of trades
that were supposed to hedge risk elsewhere in the business but
that could be used as veiled speculation.
Another addition will make bank managers attest that their
banks have appropriate programs in place to achieve compliance
with the rule, though they would not themselves have to confirm
their banks are in compliance.
Further, traders could no longer be paid big bonuses for
taking on undue risk, the rule says, and compensation should be
"designed not to reward ... prohibited proprietary trading."
Regulators also eased the rule in some areas, including a
wider exemption for the trading of government bonds, and scaling
back the definition of which hedge funds and private equity
funds fall under a rule limiting banks' investment to a maximum
of 3 percent of funds' total value.
Regulators also extended the deadline by which banks have to
fully comply with the new regulations by one year to July 2015,
a widely expected move after they repeatedly missed deadlines
for the rule. Further delays were also possible, the regulators
said in the text of the rule.
DISSENTERS
Even before the five regulators adopted the rule on Tuesday,
lawyers were looking for weak spots, preparing for a potential
fight in court to try to knock out the Volcker rule - possibly
helped by dissent within the agencies.
Scott O'Malia, a Republican member of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, said he had only three weeks to review the
lengthy document, which he said flouted proper rulemaking.
Dan Gallagher at the Securities and Exchange Commission
likened the rule to President Barack Obama's flawed launch of
the HealthCare.gov website, accusing regulators of pressing
ahead with "massive, untested governmental intrusion."
Such remarks, laid down in written dissenting statements,
can be a powerful tool during later lawsuits and lay out a
possible roadmap banks could use to challenge the rule.
Legal experts are generally expecting a court challenge, for
instance from Wall Street trade groups, though none of these
have so far announced plans to do so.
The banks affected by the rule have such sprawling legal
structures engaging in various financial activities that the
rule needed to be adopted by a patchwork of U.S. agencies.
In addition to the CFTC and SEC, three bank regulators
approved the rule: the Federal Reserve, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp.
Banks have already done away with many of the riskiest
trading operations common before the crisis.
Morgan Stanley in January 2011 said it would spin off its
proprietary trading unit Process Driven Trading, which had 60
employees around the world.
Goldman Sachs said it had shut down two proprietary trading
desks, one known as GSPS and another that did global macro
trading, by February 2011. And Citigroup has closed a
loss-making unit that had traded stocks.