Dec 10 Banks and asset managers scored some
small victories after U.S. regulators narrowed the scope of a
provision in the Volcker rule that restricts banks' ownership
stake in hedge funds and private equity funds.
The final version of the Volcker rule, required by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, strives to draw a much
clearer line for what qualifies as a hedge fund or private
equity fund.
Regulators decided to exempt certain funds after Wall Street
complained that an earlier draft would have applied to an
unnecessarily broad swath of the industry, including many
commodity pools, foreign registered mutual funds, securitized
loans and corporate structures such as joint ventures.
"There were some successful efforts to deal with some
unintended overreaching aspects of the proposed regulation,"
said Mark Nuccio, an attorney at Ropes & Gray in Boston.
The final version adopted by five regulatory agencies on
Tuesday excludes publicly offered foreign funds, insurance
company accounts, certain corporate vehicles, loan
securitizations and a broader array of commodity pools.
"Regulators appear to have heard our concerns," said Paul
Schott Stevens, the chief executive of the Investment Company
Institute, an industry group.
Ken Spain, the vice president of public affairs for the
Private Equity Growth Capital Council, also said he was
optimistic about the rule.
"On first review, it appears that the regulators have
addressed a series of important changes," he said.
The Volcker rule is among the most controversial provisions
of Dodd-Frank. The measure seeks to limit the type of Wall
Street risk-taking that helped land banks in trouble during the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
While much bank angst has been directed at the restrictions
on proprietary trades for banks' own profits, the rule also
prohibits banks from owning more than 3 percent of any
individual hedge fund or private equity fund. It also bans banks
from investing more than 3 percent of their total equity capital
in private funds.
As regulators struggled for years to finalize the complex
rule, some banks have been proactive in complying with the
reform.
JPMorgan said in June it was spinning off its last
remaining private equity business, One Equity Partners. Morgan
Stanley in 2011 spun off most of its ownership in the
$4.5 billion hedge fund FrontPoint Partners.
Experts said other firms were waiting to see if the final
version would be scaled back before dumping other businesses.
One regulatory insider noted that the original version of
the Volcker rule was so broad possibly in part because lawmakers
did not consult with investment management experts at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission while writing Dodd-Frank.
Robert Plaze, a former deputy director of the SEC's
investment management division, said the agency didn't even
originally realize the full extent of their fund-related
responsibilities under the Volcker rule until after Dodd-Frank
became law.
Also, when the original Volcker proposal was drafted, the
SEC "didn't have much data on the types or number of hedge funds
or private equity funds" that would be covered, he added.
Not every entity that hoped for exemptions got them. Venture
capital funds, credit funds, cash management vehicles and cash
collateral pools were included as "covered funds."
Until now, venture capital funds were largely spared from
many of the other regulatory burdens that hedge funds and
private equity funds face today. But the political view of
venture capitalists as job creators, which protected them while
Dodd-Frank was being written, may have faded, said Bruce
Ettelson, a partner with Kirkland & Ellis.
"People are less concerned about the job creation element in
2013 than they were previously," he said.