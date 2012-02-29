* Under Dodd-Frank, rule goes into effect in July
* Banks have complained about the time frame
* Bernanke notes there is two year conformance period
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 U.S. regulators are
unlikely to have the Volcker rule ready by a July deadline,
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday of the
proposal to curb financial risk-taking that has met opposition
from banks.
The Volcker rule cracks down on banks' trading with their
own funds for profit. Opponents say it is too restrictive and
could drive up the cost of borrowing.
The rule is one of the most controversial aspects of the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
Under the law, the trading and fund investing restrictions
are set to go into effect on July 21. Regulators are struggling
with how to complete a final version of the Volcker rule.
The financial community griped when regulators in October
released a Volcker rule proposal that ran roughly 300 pages and
included hundreds of questions for public comment.
"I don't think it'll be ready for July," Bernanke said under
questioning during a House Financial Services Committee hearing
on Wednesday. "We have about 17,000 comments. We have a lot of
very difficult issues to go through."
Bernanke said he did not have an exact date for when a final
rule would be completed and that regulators are working as
quickly as they can.
He also noted that under the law there is a two-year
transition period for banks to fully comply with the crackdown
following the July deadline.
"We will make sure that firms have an adequate period of
time to adjust their systems and -- and comply with the rule,"
he said.
When asked if that meant regulators will not strictly
enforce the Volcker rule until a final regulation is in place
Bernanke said: "Obviously."
Banks and their lobbying groups have complained that it
would be unfair to begin enforcing the Volcker rule in July if
no final rule has been released or if they are only given weeks
to put in place the policies and systems needed to meet the
restrictions.
Supporters of the rule counter that banks are trying to buy
more time to water down the rule.
The looming deadline has caught the attention of some
members of Congress.
Republican Senator Mike Crapo is considering options such as
introducing legislation to delay the effective date of the
crackdown to a year after a final rule is released, instead of
on July 21, his office said.
The Volcker rule would have the most impact on large banks
such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
.
Banks have been heavily lobbying regulators to provide as
much flexibility as possible for trades that are allowed under
the law, such as those that are done to serve the needs of
clients and not solely for a bank's profit.
The industry has argued the current proposal will hamper
this type of market making, which will cause trading markets to
be less liquid and raise borrowing costs.
Supporters of the Volcker rule contend the reform is needed
to prevent banks that enjoy federal backstops, such as deposit
insurance and access to Fed loans, from taking risks with their
own capital that could put taxpayers on the hook for losses.
The rule would also prohibit banks from investing in or
sponsoring, beyond a small amount, hedge funds or private equity
funds.
