Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
WASHINGTON, April 19 The Federal Reserve on Thursday clarified that banks will have until July 21, 2014, to fully comply with the Volcker rule, a yet-to-be-finalized crackdown on proprietary trading and hedge fund investments.
The Fed also said it has the ability to extend the compliance period.
U.S. regulators have said they will likely miss a July 21, 2012, deadline to finalize the controversial trading ban that threatens to limit Wall Street's profit potential.
Banks have raised concerns that if a rule is not ready by July 21, when the controversial trading restriction takes effect under the Dodd-Frank law, there could be disruptions in markets because of a lack of clarity on how to comply with the crackdown.
The Fed said entities have "the full two-year period provided by the statute to fully conform its activities and investments, unless the Board extends the conformance period." (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.