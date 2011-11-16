* 17 lawmakers say proposal has too many loopholes
* Final Volcker rule expected next year
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 A group of House Democrats
are asking U.S. regulators to start over with a proposed ban on
proprietary trading by banks, arguing the current proposal has
too many loopholes.
In a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
released on Wednesday, a group of 17 House Democrats said the
draft rule unveiled last month should be scrapped and replaced
with a more simple approach.
"The Federal Reserve's draft Volcker Rule is unnecessarily
complex and includes several large loopholes that undermine
Congress's intent to protect banking deposits from risky
trading activities," the lawmakers wrote in their letter, which
was spearheaded by Representatives Maurice Hinchey and Peter
Welch.
The Volcker rule, named for former Fed Chairman Paul
Volcker who championed the measure, aims to prevent banks that
receive government backstops like deposit insurance from making
risky trades with their own funds in securities, derivatives
and other financial products.
It will also prohibit banks from investing in, or
sponsoring, hedge funds or private equity funds.
The trading ban will have the most impact on large banks
like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).
The Volcker rule was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law and the draft rule released last month
was written by the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The rule is out for comment until Jan. 13 after which a
final proposal has to be drafted to fully implement the
policy.
Some of the complaints the lawmakers are aiming at
regulators have more to do with provisions included in the law
passed by Congress.
For instance, the letter complains that the proposed rule
would allow banks to engage in proprietary trading if it is
done to make a market for a client or to hedge against related
risks.
These exemptions to the ban, however, are permitted by the
law.
Regulators have faced complaints that their interpretation
of these exemptions is too broad.
The letter also cites recent comments from Volcker himself
that the rule may be too complex.
At a Nov. 9 event on the rule, however, Volcker's top aide,
Tony Dowd, said the former Fed chairman is mostly supportive of
the proposal, particularly the provision that lays
responsibility for following the trading ban with senior
management.
Dowd said Volcker feels it is more complex than needed,
only because the banking industry was successful in its efforts
to have exemptions added to the law.
"From Mr. Volcker's standpoint I think he is hanging his
hat on the strong wording of the general prohibition on prop
trading and the accountability for senior management and boards
of directors to implement the policy," he said at an event
hosted by Americans for Financial Reform, which supports the
Volcker rule.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Carol Bishopric)