WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Senator Elizabeth
Warren on Wednesday called on lawmakers to break up big banks
and change tax rules that benefit Wall Street, part of an
ongoing effort to advance a more populist agenda.
The Massachusetts Democrat and longtime consumer advocate
has sought this year to draw public attention to what she sees
as the unfinished job of revamping Wall Street oversight after
the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"We know what changes we need to make financial markets work
better," Warren said in a speech at a Washington conference
focused on the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law. "The key
steps aren't hard."
Warren has pushed a more consumer-focused agenda for
Democrats, calling for raising the federal minimum wage and
cutting federal student loan rates.
Hillary Clinton, a top candidate for the Democratic
nomination for president in 2016, recently slammed hefty
paychecks some corporate executives receive as an example of
unfair inequality. Observers saw that as evidence of Warren's
influence on the party.
Warren said on Wednesday that regulators including the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission had
fostered a "slap on the wrist" culture. She said they should get
tougher on big banks.
She said lawmakers should crack down on banks by breaking
them up and limiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to lend
in a crisis so that big institutions cannot count on a bailout.
"When those banks are broken up and forced to bear the
consequences of the risks they take on ... regulatory oversight
can be lighter and clearer as well," Warren said.
Big banks oppose efforts to break them up, saying their size
makes them more efficient. Many Republicans have different ideas
about preventing bailouts and view government-mandated size
limits as unfair intervention in financial markets.
Warren said Congress could make tax code changes to urge
financial firms to drop risky or unfair practices.
She called for closing a loophole that encourages big banks
to pay executives big bonuses, creating incentives for companies
to seek equity funding rather than debt, and taxing financial
transactions to reduce market volatility.
