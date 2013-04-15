BRIEF-Mimedx audit committee announces completion of investigation
* Mimedx audit committee announces completion of its investigation
WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. bank regulators said on Monday the biggest banks would get until Oct. 1 to submit the next round of resolution plans known as "living wills," which were initially due on July 1.
The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp required 11 of the biggest bank holding companies to submit initial living wills last year. Living wills are blueprints showing how the banks could be wound down in a crisis.
This year, those banks will have to include in their plans more detailed information about global issues and any funding or liquidity problems that could present obstacles to bankruptcy, the regulators said on Monday.
* Mimedx audit committee announces completion of its investigation
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
March 1 Solar installation companies and Arizona's largest utility said on Wednesday that they had reached a long-sought deal under which new rooftop solar systems would be compensated at a lower rate for the energy they send to the grid.