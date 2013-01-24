WASHINGTON Jan 24 President Barack Obama on
Thursday nominated former U.S. federal prosecutor Mary Jo White
to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling a
desire for tough oversight of Wall Street.
Obama also renominated Richard Cordray to continue as the
head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the U.S.
watchdog for consumer products such as mortgages and student
loans.
Obama told a White House ceremony that there is more work
needed to confront what he called irresponsible behavior in the
Wall Street financial sector and that White would have this
duty.