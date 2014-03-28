BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 mln
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. risk council is planning to host a public conference on the asset management industry in late May to help U.S. regulators assess whether the sector poses systemic risks to the marketplace, the Treasury Department said Friday.
The May 19 conference, which will take place at the Treasury Department, will feature panel discussions moderated by U.S. regulatory staff and solicit thoughts from industry officials, academics and other interested parties.
The conference comes at a crucial time for the industry, which has been engaged in a high-stakes lobbying effort to fend off the Financial Stability Oversight Council from potentially imposing additional regulations on large asset managers. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Major cinema chains in Muslim-majority Malaysia have postponed the release of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", cleared by censors after a "gay moment" was cut, due to "unforeseen circumstances".
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.