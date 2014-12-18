BRIEF-Alberta Energy Regulator lays charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC and Westmoreland Coal Co
* Laid 3 charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, Westmoreland Coal Company for modifying mining plan without AER approval
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. financial risk council on Thursday voted to request information on asset managers' key risks as part of an attempt to determine whether the industry poses a threat to markets.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said regulators want information about asset managers' liquidity, leverage, and how they could be resolved if they were to fail. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, March 22 Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's nominee to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, plans to promise lawmakers at his confirmation hearing on Thursday not to shy away from going after fraudsters.
* CEO Hilton Howell's fy 2016 total compensation $5.5 million versus $4.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mUMs9f Further company coverage: