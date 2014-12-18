WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. financial risk council on Thursday voted to request information on asset managers' key risks as part of an attempt to determine whether the industry poses a threat to markets.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said regulators want information about asset managers' liquidity, leverage, and how they could be resolved if they were to fail. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)