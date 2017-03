WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to adopt final rules requiring big banks to hold more assets that they could sell easily in a credit crunch.

The rules, which call for big banks to hold enough liquid assets to meet their cash needs for 30 days, are a pillar of the response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp also plans to vote on the final rules on Wednesday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)