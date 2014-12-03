WASHINGTON Dec 3 A sampling of audits of public companies reviewed last year showed numerous deficiencies in opinions issued by the four largest U.S. accounting firms, the top U.S. audit watchdog said on Wednesday.

In a speech before the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman James Doty said that of the 219 "Big Four" audits that the regulator inspected in the 2013 cycle, 85 of the audit opinions should not have been issued.

"That doesn't mean inspectors determined that the financial statements were materially wrong but rather, that without more work to shore up the audit, the audit report should not have been issued," Doty said.

The 2013 cycle involved a review of companies' 2012 audits and financial statements.

Officials at the Big Four U.S. firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Ernst & Young and Deloitte - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Doty said the 2013 findings were consistent with similar problems uncovered around the globe by other audit regulators. Some of those issues, such as problems with valuation, were detailed in a report released in April.

Doty's remarks came at a U.S. Chamber event where regulators and executives discussed ways to improve and modernize how public companies report their financial results.

The PCAOB is a regulatory body created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley act to police the quality of the audits issued for public companies.

Doty noted that restatements were down from prior years.

However, he said audit committees of public companies might consider checking whether their audit or a competitor's was among those sampled and found deficient.

He also said that if the PCAOB determined that more work was needed to justify the audit opinion, then companies should be asking about who should pay for those services. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)