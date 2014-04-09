Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. regulators on Wednesday ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million in relief to consumers over practices related to credit card add-on products.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also fined Bank of America $20 million over allegations of deceptive marketing of products and unfair customer billing pratices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined the bank an extra $25 million. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.
(Adds detail) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump. Concerns that the U.S. would not push through corporate tax cuts as promised before the election pulled down stocks in Asia, with the negative sentiment spilling into metals, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "People have also been looking at a resumption o