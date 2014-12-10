WASHINGTON Dec 10 The top U.S. derivatives regulator said on Wednesday that his agency plans to step up scrutiny of how exchanges and clearinghouses protect themselves from cyber attacks.

"We will be focused on this issue in our examinations," Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Timothy Massad said in prepared remarks for a hearing in the Senate Agriculture Committee.

"The risk is apparent. The examples from within and outside the financial sector are all too frequent and familiar: the latest include JP Morgan, Home Depot and Target," Massad said.

Massad warned, however, that his agency is strapped for cash and cannot do as comprehensive a review as he would prefer.

"Some of our major financial institutions are reportedly spending more on cyber security each year than our agency's entire budget," he said.

Officials from the FBI and other regulatory agencies will testify on Wednesday before a separate Senate panel about cyber security risks to the financial sector.

The New York Department of Financial Services also on Wednesday issued new guidelines to banks it regulates detailing how their cyber security efforts will be scrutinized.

The department said it was interested in the amount of resources devoted to information security, risks posed by shared infrastructure among firms, management of third-party service providers and other factors. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)