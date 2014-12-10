By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator said on Wednesday that his agency plans to step up
scrutiny of how exchanges and clearinghouses protect themselves
from cyber attacks.
"We will be focused on this issue in our examinations,"
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Timothy Massad
said in prepared remarks for a hearing in the Senate Agriculture
Committee.
"The risk is apparent. The examples from within and outside
the financial sector are all too frequent and familiar: the
latest include JP Morgan, Home Depot and Target," Massad said.
Massad warned, however, that his agency is strapped for cash
and cannot do as comprehensive a review as he would prefer.
"Some of our major financial institutions are reportedly
spending more on cyber security each year than our agency's
entire budget," he said.
Officials from the FBI and other regulatory agencies will
testify on Wednesday before a separate Senate panel about cyber
security risks to the financial sector.
The New York Department of Financial Services also on
Wednesday issued new guidelines to banks it regulates detailing
how their cyber security efforts will be scrutinized.
The department said it was interested in the amount of
resources devoted to information security, risks posed by shared
infrastructure among firms, management of third-party service
providers and other factors.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)