LONDON Feb 26 Britain's race to shield
taxpayers from a potentially new breed of "too big to fail"
financial firms is pitting investors against banks over who pays
the bill if one of the clearing houses handling the trillions of
dollars of trades made each year in financial markets runs into
trouble.
Investors in the form of pension funds and asset managers
who buy financial assets like derivative instruments which pass
through clearing houses, say they should not have to bail out a
clearer in danger of going bust.
The banks, who sell the products, say investors have little
choice but to bear some losses as they would take a hit in any
case if the clearing house went under.
This month the Bank of England became the first regulator in
the EU to require clearing houses to have a system for
allocating losses once funds available from trading collateral
and other contributions have been drained.
Investors argue they should not be made to bear losses after
this point has been reached.
"Client monies must not act as 'lenders of last resort' for
clearing houses as this could involve unlimited liability," the
UK Investment Management Association (IMA) said.
The row is especially topical because clearers, are set to
grow as mandatory clearing for large parts of the $700 trillion
worth of financial derivatives which are currently traded each
year off-exchange starts in the coming months, to help make
those markets more transparent for regulators.
The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for
the world's leading economies, estimates that 80 percent of the
$385 trillion interest rate swaps market could be cleared, but
only $163 trillion is currently.
But the BoE wants to avoid clearers becoming like the
sinking banks in the financial crisis when there was no clear
plan to deal with failure and as a result taxpayers had to bail
them out.
"What the UK is saying is that it's more important that we
never get to the resolution point and that we must be able to
tap investors," said Jonathan Herbst, global head of financial
services at Norton Rose Fulbright lawfirm.
Large amounts of derivatives traded in the EU will pass
through four clearers in London: LCH.Clearnet, CME
and ICE Clear, and LME Clear.
AFTER THE WATERFALL
A "waterfall" of pre-paid money, such as funds deposited by
a defaulting member of the clearing house and margins posted by
all members, is already in place under new EU derivatives market
rules.
But the new BoE rule forces clearers to spell out how losses
would be covered if this money is not enough to plug a hole left
if, for example, several clearing house members defaulted at
once.
Some clearers have decided that investors who have trading
positions at the clearer should, along with banks and owners of
the clearing house, bear these remaining losses.
This has sparked fierce opposition from investors.
"We strongly believe that private sector failure must not be
borne by ordinary savers and pensioners," the IMA said.
Investors are now campaigning against being hit by a second
BoE rule from May as well which is aimed at plugging losses from
routs in markets such as massive falls in government bond
prices.
Banks say such a stance is unrealistic.
"The thrust of all this regulatory reform is that public
money is not used," said George Handjinicolaou, deputy chief
executive of the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association, which represents big banks that trade swaps.
"No one wants to be on the hook for losses, but that's not
reality because when a counterparty fails, everyone should be
prepared for the possibility of losses," he added.
Britain is moving first, as it did with bank capital and
liquidity rules, in a bid to encourage others to copy it.
The European Union is due to propose a draft law on dealing
with struggling clearing houses later this year and Britain
hopes it will follow the lines of its own new rule. Global
regulators are also due to come out with recommendations in this
area in the coming months.
The BoE said without a mandatory plan to raise extra money
to keep a clearing house operating, it would become insolvent
and investors would be hit regardless.
"Having a plan for how to allocate losses should this remote
risk materialise can help make sure that all creditors are
better off than they would have been in insolvency," a BoE
spokesman said.