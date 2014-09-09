BRIEF-Travelers sees higher Q1 loss reserves on discount rate change
* Expects to record increase to prior year loss reserves of approximately $62 million pre-tax in Q1 2017 operating results
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo on Tuesday called for reforms that would give smaller community banks broad relief from several costly new regulations required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Tarullo said he believes community banks should be exempted "entirely" from the Volcker rule and rules requiring financial institutions to disclose the structure of their incentive-based compensation arrangements. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Nektar Therapeutics says NKTR-181, an opioid analgesic, meets primary and secondary endpoints in phase 3 summit-07 study in chronic pain
March 20 Eli Lilly and Co said a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and another widely used treatment slowed disease progression in a key study in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from anti-estrogen therapy.