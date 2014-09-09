WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo on Tuesday called for reforms that would give smaller community banks broad relief from several costly new regulations required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Tarullo said he believes community banks should be exempted "entirely" from the Volcker rule and rules requiring financial institutions to disclose the structure of their incentive-based compensation arrangements. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)