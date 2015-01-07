WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. House of
Representatives expects to vote Wednesday on legislation
retooling a series of financial regulations, an early sign that
Republican leaders will attack President Barack Obama's Wall
Street reforms this year.
Scaling back reforms including the so-called Volcker rule on
banks is a top Republican priority as stated on the website of
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.
The proposal is one of the first votes House lawmakers will
take this year after the Republican Party formally took control
of both chambers of the U.S. Congress this week following last
November's congressional elections.
Chris Spina, a spokesman for Democratic Representative
Maxine Waters of California, said in a statement on Wednesday
that the move was the start of an assault on the 2010 Dodd-Frank
oversight law, which Congress passed after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Republicans disagree with much of the law, including the
Volcker rule, which bans banks from making risky trades with
their own money and forbids certain investments in financial
products. The bill under consideration gives banks two extra
years to comply with a section of the rule related to
collateralized loan obligations.
Banks had complained that they would have to quickly abandon
investments in these securities, which are bundles of business
loans, if the rules were not adjusted.
The Republican legislation also contains measures related to
the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, a 2012 law that
changed federal securities rules to help small business raise
capital privately or go public with fewer hurdles.
Wednesday's bill reduces certain disclosure requirements for
smaller firms deemed "emerging growth companies" under the JOBS
Act. It also exempts merger and acquisition brokers from
registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
eases rules for small business investment advisers, among other
measures.
The 11 provisions were approved either by House committees
or the full body in the last Congress, which ended in 2014. But
many were criticized by Democrats at the time.
If the House approves the bill, it would still need to be
considered by the Senate. The Senate took up far fewer changes
to financial reforms in previous years and, because it is more
evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, could be less
likely to approve controversial legislation this year.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Caren Bohan and Grant McCool)