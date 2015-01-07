(Adds Republican lawmaker's comment, paragraph 11)
By Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives failed on Wednesday to round up enough votes
for a bill scaling back various financial reforms, a surprising
defeat in an area conservatives hoped to prioritize this year.
Republican Party leaders brought forward numerous bills to
revamp financial reforms under President Barack Obama's
Democratic administration and hoped to make more dramatic
changes after taking control of both houses of the U.S. Congress
in last November's congressional elections.
Before the vote on Wednesday, Democrats slammed the bill as
a Republican effort to chip away at the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial law, including one provision that would have given
banks extra time to comply with part of the Volcker rule.
Supporters fell six votes short of what was needed to send
the legislation to the U.S. Senate. The proposal was among the
first votes House lawmakers took after returning to Washington
this week.
"We're tired of really bad Wall Street giveaways being
tacked onto other legislation," Representative Jan Schakowsky, a
Democrat from Illinois, said on the House floor before the vote.
Some Democrats also were unhappy that the bill contained
complex provisions that went straight to the floor without the
ability to offer changes first.
A House Democratic aide said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
urged her members not to support the bill even after voting had
begun.
Republicans said the bill would help small businesses raise
capital by loosening disclosure rules and making other changes
related to the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS Act).
The most controversial aspect of the proposal was the
section related to the Volcker rule, which bans banks from
making risky trades with their own money and prohibits certain
investments in financial products.
The bill gave banks more time to exit positions in
collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, which are essentially
bundles of business loans. Banks had complained that they would
have to quickly abandon those investments.
Republicans said House Democrats had voted for similar
provisions in the last Congress. "They were for this bill before
they were against it," said Representative Jeb Hensarling of
Texas, who leads the House Financial Services Committee.
The package also drew criticism because it would have
exempted about 60 percent of public companies from filing
financial statements in a machine-readable format called "XBRL"
that is used by U.S. regulators and investors.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Caren Bohan and Grant McCool)