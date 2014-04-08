Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve voted on Tuesday to adopt tougher leverage requirements for the eight biggest U.S. banks.
The rules, which set a leverage ratio of 6 percent for big insured banks and 5 percent for their holding companies, were also approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Tuesday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Police detained an executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.