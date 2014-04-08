WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve voted on Tuesday to adopt tougher leverage requirements for the eight biggest U.S. banks.

The rules, which set a leverage ratio of 6 percent for big insured banks and 5 percent for their holding companies, were also approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Tuesday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)