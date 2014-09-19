WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Wall Street's self-funded
regulator unveiled a list of proposals on Friday to bolster
rules governing alternative trading platforms like "dark pools,"
computerized high-speed trading, and price transparency in the
corporate bond market.
The proposals, which were approved by the governing board of
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), would
require the people who develop computer algorithms to register
with regulators.
They would also force alternative trading platforms to
report more data to FINRA about buy and sell orders as well as
trading volumes for over-the-counter products.
In the fixed income space, FINRA also said it plans to
propose stricter rules to enhance the price transparency of the
corporate bond market.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)