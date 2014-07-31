AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, July 31 The biggest U.S. banks' borrowing cost advantage over smaller competitors appears to have been reduced or eliminated since the 2007-2009 financial meltdown but could return in a crisis situation, a U.S. government official said on Thursday.
Lawrance Evans, director of financial markets at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, said in planned remarks for a congressional hearing later on Thursday that a new report also found that industry participants believe the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law reduced the likelihood the federal government would bail out big banks in a future crisis. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - announced positive results of patient experience study of dextenza (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use