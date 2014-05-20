BRIEF-Brunswick says CEO Schwabero's 2016 compensation was $6.7 mln
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 20 High-frequency trading firms should be required to register with U.S. securities regulators, the head of Wall Street's self-funded regulator said Tuesday.
"I think it would be a great thing for the (Securities and Exchange Commission} to focus on whether there should be registration requirements for active high-frequency traders," said Richard Ketchum, the chief executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, at FINRA's annual conference. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder