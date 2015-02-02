By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 2 A plan by regulators for the
world's biggest banks to hold more capital to withstand
financial shocks is overly demanding, major U.S. bank groups
said on Monday, urging further study into how to avoid future
taxpayer bailouts.
The proposal by the Financial Stability Board, a global
group of regulators, would force big banks to have between 16
and 20 percent of their liabilities in equity and long-term
bonds that can be written down in times of financial stress.
The banks supported the idea of boosting their capital
buffers - so-called Total Loss Absorbing Capacity, or TLAC - to
more than what is required by the internationally agreed Basel
III rules, they said in a letter to the FSB.
"But our empirical analysis shows that a TLAC requirement
calibrated even on the low end of the FSB's proposed range is
more than is needed," said Paul Saltzman, who heads the Clearing
House Association, one of the groups.
The letter was also signed by the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association, the American Bankers Association
and the Financial Services Roundtable. The banks did not give a
number for what they thought the TLAC level should be.
The FSB launched the plan last year, marking a watershed in
a quest to end taxpayer bailouts of banks, after governments
spent billions of dollars on propping up Wall Street and
European banks during the credit crisis.
The TLAC proposal will apply to the 30 largest banks across
the world such as JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, Credit Suisse, Santander, and
Mitsubishi UFJ FG.
Such banks have often been seen as "too-big-to-fail,"
because their demise would wreak havoc in the financial system,
and markets expected governments to always come to their rescue
with taxpayer money if they landed in trouble.
The Federal Reserve is working on the U.S. implementation of
the TLAC proposal. It has often come out with rules that are
tougher than the global standards in the past few years.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Eric Beech)