WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday announced plans to study the potential effects of
forcing big insurance companies to meet tough funding
restrictions required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
The Wall Street oversight law directed regulators to
identify big non-bank financial firms that could pose risks to
the U.S. financial system.
Those companies are regulated by the Fed, and must meet
capital requirements comparable to those for big U.S. banks.
