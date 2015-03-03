BRIEF-American Express sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share
WASHINGTON, March 3 JPMorgan Chase will pay $50 million as part of a national settlement agreement to compensate homeowners in bankruptcy over the use of robo-signing and other improper practices, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
The settlement includes cash payments, mortgage loan credits and loan forgiveness to more than 25,000 homeowners, the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.