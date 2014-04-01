WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it would consider final leverage requirements for the biggest U.S. banks at a meeting on April 8.

Regulators proposed rules in July 2013 that would cap how much banks can borrow to fund their businesses. Unlike risk-based capital requirements, leverage limits are calculated as a percentage of a company's total assets and are considered harder to game. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)