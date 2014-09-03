(Repeats with no changes to text.)
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 U.S. bank regulators expect
to adopt on Wednesday major rules forcing big banks to hold more
assets they could easily sell in a credit crunch, a requirement
that is closely linked to the experience of the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Regulators also will unveil a separate proposal governing
how much money swaps buyers and sellers must set aside when they
make trades outside central clearing houses.
The rules from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp (FDIC) and Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency (OCC) are part of a series of reforms aimed at making
banks sturdier and heading off another economic meltdown.
The liquidity rules, which call for big banks to hold enough
liquid assets to meet their cash needs for 30 days, are a key
pillar of the international agreement known as Basel III. They
aim to ensure banks have easy-to-sell assets on hand so they
could meet customer withdrawals or post collateral in a crunch.
U.S. regulators in October 2013 proposed liquidity
requirements that were more stringent than the global agreement,
with a shorter phase-in period for domestic banks such as
JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs than their
foreign counterparts would face.
The final rules, to be unveiled on Wednesday, have already
sparked protests. That is because regulators will spell out
which assets count as highly liquid. Banks will have to hold a
minimum amount of these assets, such as U.S. Treasuries.
As in the initial proposal, municipal bonds will not count
toward that buffer, a person familiar with the situation said.
That has angered state officials, who say banks will buy fewer
of their bonds and taxpayers will shoulder more costs for
projects such as new roads.
"As stewards of our states' coffers and protectors of our
states' financial resources, state treasurers were surprised to
learn that federal regulators quietly posted their intent...to
vote on significant and potentially very harmful rules," the
National Association of State Treasurers said in a statement.
SWAPS MARGIN
In a separate action, regulators expect to re-propose margin
requirements for swaps trades conducted outside clearing houses.
Those rules were first proposed in 2011 but were never made
final. The new proposal due out Wednesday is expected to tie
into guidelines released by the global Basel group last year.
Swaps, which mushroomed during the pre-crisis boom and were
lightly regulated, largely must now be routed through clearing
houses, or middlemen that take on the risk that trading partners
will not deliver on their promises.
But some swaps are complicated and are still not cleared.
The new rules will regulate how much margin counterparties must
set aside for these riskier deals.
Experts said banks are keeping a close eye on the margin
rules, which could be costly for them.
The regulators also are expected to take a third, unrelated
action to finalize rules proposed in April 2014 that specify how
banks must calculate their capital requirements.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)