WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's board of directors on Wednesday adopted final rules that will force big banks to hold more assets that could be easily sold in a crisis.

The Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had already approved the rules, which call for banks to maintain enough liquid assets to meet their 30-day cash needs. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)