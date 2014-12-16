WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. banks relaxed loan
underwriting standards for the third year in a row last year, a
trend mirroring the lax lending just before the financial
crisis, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said its
annual survey found that large banks in particular loosened
lending standards as they tried to boost loan volumes.
Banks still make high-quality loans, the regulator said, but
credit risk, or the danger that borrowers will be unable to pay,
is on the rise.
The survey looked at 91 banks and about 94 percent of loans
in the federal banking system over the 12-month period that
ended June 30.
"This year's survey showed a continued easing in
underwriting standards, with trends very similar to those seen
from 2004 through 2006," said Jennifer Kelly, senior deputy
comptroller for bank supervision.
"Supervisors will focus on banks' efforts to maintain
prudent underwriting standards, monitor portfolio credit risk,
and reduce exceptions to policy," she said.
Bank regulators are keeping a close eye on banks' lending
practices after shoddy mortgages helped fuel the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Regulators said banks relaxed underwriting standards for
credit cards, large corporate loans and leveraged loans, which
go to entities that already have significant debt, because they
faced more competition and struggled with low interest rates.
OCC examiners also said banks allowed exceptions to their
own lending rules for some commercial products.
The combination of looser lending standards and policy
exceptions adds extra risk that can crop up during crisis
periods, the OCC said. Managers should look into the changing
practices and try to reduce credit risk, regulators said.
