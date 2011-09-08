* Panel approved nominees for FDIC, OCC and SEC

* Corker raises concerns about OCC nominee

* No vote yet on Cordray for consumer finance bureau

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday approved the nominations of several financial regulatory nominees who will play key roles in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

The nominees now must be confirmed by the full Senate. No schedule has been announced for those votes.

Among the nominees approved were President Barack Obama's choices to head two banking regulators: Martin Gruenberg to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Thomas Curry to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The banking panel has yet to vote on former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Republicans have said they will block a full Senate vote on Cordray unless there are changes to the structure of the bureau.

Both Gruenberg and Curry are currently members of the FDIC board, with Gruenberg serving as the agency's acting director.

The FDIC oversees deposit taking institutions and insures individual bank accounts up to $250,000. The OCC regulates national banks, such as Bank of America (BAC.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).

Gruenberg is expected to be confirmed once the Obama administration announces who it will nominate to fill two vacant spots on the FDIC board. Republicans have expressed support for his nomination but are unlikely to let it go through without knowing who else will be a part of the five-member board.

Gruenberg and Curry are seen as relatively noncontroversial picks. Gruenberg is a former aide to the Senate Banking Committee and was a steady hand at the side of former FDIC Chairman Sheila Bair during the financial crisis.

Curry is a politically registered independent whose challenge will be changing the OCC's reputation with critics as a friendly regulator that tries to shield large banks from state consumer protection laws.

Curry did get some pushback during Thursday's committee meeting.

Republican Senator Bob Corker said he wants to hear more from Curry "to get a stronger sense of his independence" before deciding if he would support his nomination.

"I just, again, didn't get a lot of strength or sense of independence in my first meeting with him," Corker said.

Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the panel, said he agreed with Corker and urged all the nominees to address any concerns senators may have before a full Senate vote is scheduled.

Also approved by the panel were candidates for the Securities and Exchange Commission board.

Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, began serving as a commissioner at the agency in 2008 and has continued his role there even though his term expired last year.

Republican Daniel Gallagher, meanwhile, is a former SEC staffer who is now at partner in the securities department of the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

He would replace former SEC Commissioner Kathleen Casey, who departed the agency in August.

In addition, the committee approved the nomination of S. Roy Woodall to fill the seat on the Financial Stability Oversight Council reserved for an insurance expert.

FSOC is a council of major financial regulators headed by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and designed to spot systemic risks to the markets.

Also sent to the full Senate for a vote were the nominations of Frank D'Agostino and Gregory Karawan to be directors of the Securities Investor Protection Corp. (Reporting by Dave Clarke and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)