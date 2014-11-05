By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. council of regulators
that polices for destabilizing market risks is holding a series
of private meetings with the financial industry to improve the
process for designating large firms as "systemic," the U.S.
Treasury confirmed Wednesday.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council is holding a
series of closed-door meetings, including several planned on
Nov. 12, where industry groups will get to vent their
frustrations with the process for how the council determines
which firms pose high risks and should face heightened
oversight.
The FSOC is a council of regulators chaired by the Treasury
secretary and comprised of the heads of the top financial
regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
It was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law, and it has the power to designate large firms as "systemic"
- a tag that comes with strict supervision by the Fed and higher
capital requirements.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Doina Chiacu)